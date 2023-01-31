The Portland Trail Blazers did a nice job of bringing in some star power around Damian Lillard last year, pulling off a trade for Jerami Grant. He continues to impress in 2022-23, which is exactly why the front office just offered him a four-year, $112 million extension. The wing has yet to accept, but he did speak out on his mindset on potentially signing a new deal with the Blazers.

Via The Athletic:

“I’m kind of focused on the season at hand right now,” Grant said. “Probably wait until after the season and talk to (general manager) Joe (Cronin). Everything is good. I like it here. Really enjoying it … so, yeah, we will discuss it when it’s time.”

Grant has made it clear he loves playing in the PDX. But from a money standpoint, it makes perfect sense for him to decline this deal and hit free agency on July 1st. If he makes that decision, Grant can ink an extension worth as much as $233 million across five years. Another team can only offer him a max of $174 across four seasons.

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.3 points and 4.3 boards while shooting 42.2% from downtown, forming a solid trio with Dame and Anfernee Simons. While Portland is just 24-26 on the season, he’s certainly doing his part and profiles to be a key piece of this franchise for many years to come.

If Grant wants his bag, the 28-year-old will likely wait until July to commit his future to the Blazers. He can literally earn $121 million more, potentially. Sounds like a no-brainer.