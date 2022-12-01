Published December 1, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers are amid a slump right now. The team has lost five of its last six games after starting the season hotter than fish grease. But much of the Blazers’ struggles can be attributed to Damian Lillard being out the last few weeks with a right calf injury. Plus, the Blazers are still in the playoff picture, tied with the Mavericks, Warriors, and Wolves for the eighth-best record in the West.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding this Blazers team is Jerami Grant’s upcoming free agency this summer. Will he stay after all the success he’s enjoyed in Portland, or will another team throw a bag at him that’s too good to refuse? Lillard sat down with HoopsHype a few days back, and one of the topics discussed was his free-agent pitch to Grant:

“I think the best way to sell anybody on anything as far as staying around is to win games, be authentic, and have genuine behavior. I know that’s what I do best. I mean what I say and say what I mean. I stay true to that because I’m never beside myself. Playing with myself and Anfernee, a lot of things have opened up for him and allowed him to really be effective.”

Grant, 28, is averaging 22.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in his maiden season with the Blazers. He’s shooting the ball with tremendous confidence thus far, as Grant is converting 47.6% of his three-point tries after never having shot better than 40% behind the line before.