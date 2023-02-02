The Portland Trail Blazers got a bit of bad news early in their game on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies when it was announced that starting center Jusuf Nurkic was going to miss the rest of the game due to suffering a calf injury. They say when it rains it pours and the Blazers received more bad news later in the game when it was revealed that Jerami Grant would also not return to the game after suffering concussion-like symptoms as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

With Jerami Grant and Nurkic out of the game, that leaves the Blazers down two of their starters. The Blazers were already without Justice Winslow, a key rotation player. It is likely that Grant will have to miss some time as he is almost assuredly going to be placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. There are several steps players need to go through to clear concussion protocols that can take up to one week.

Grant has been one of the most productive players for the Blazers this season. He is putting up 21.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and a career-high 42.2 percent from the three-point line. This is Grant’s second season with the Blazers after arriving in a trade during the 2021 offseason. However long he will be out for, it will be a big blow for sure to a Blazers team that is trying to keep pace in a tough Western Conference playoff picture.