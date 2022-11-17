Published November 17, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting pretty to begin the season. The team owns a 10-4 record and is atop the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. A big reason for Portland’s excellent play thus far has been the addition of Jerami Grant. He has embraced being the No. 2 option on the Blazers behind Damian Lillard after being the de facto top scorer with the Detroit Pistons last season.

In an interview with Stadium’s Shams Charania, Grant talked about the role that Lillard played in convincing him to leave Detroit for Portland:

“It’s always great to know that other great players want to play with you. … I talked to Dame in Vegas, we were talking about being the main guy, and I told him that I got a lot more respect for people who are the number one option because it’s a lot more difficult than putting up the numbers.”

Jerami Grant, 28, is in his ninth year in the pros. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 13 games this season. He has been on a scoring tear over the past three games, scoring 31 points per game in this stretch, highlighted by a 37-point eruption in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The forward has also played hero on numerous occasions already.

Grant seems happy to be in Portland, and the Trail Blazers are playing at a high level. Couple this with the fact that the Western Conference appears to be wide open right now with teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers struggling, and this Blazers squad is well-equipped to make a playoff run and surprise some folks.