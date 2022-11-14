Published November 14, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it.

According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie this young team has shown.

“We had a lot of opportunities on this trip to go our separate ways. Even the Phoenix game, the first one that we won, we played great and things kind of went down hill and we still found a way, we stayed together through the storm,” Lillard said. “I think the main thing that I’ve learned is that we really are together through the good, the bad, struggles, the ups and downs especially over the course of a game. And that’s a good sign for the team.”

What’s also been impressive is that the Blazers have continued to play well despite a revolving door of injuries this season. Damian Lillard has missed five games this season due to a calf strain and just recently came off the injury report. Jusuf Nurkic is currently day to day with an adductor strain. Other key player such as Jerami Grant, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson and Anfernee Simons have all missed at least one game with various ailments. Prized off-season signing Gary Payton II has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from muscle surgery.

The Blazers have kept right on winning though, despite Saturday’s loss in Dallas.