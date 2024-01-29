The Portland guard is still dealing with a right knee contusion.

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Monday night, but they may be without the services of one of their key players.

Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with a right-knee contusion, the same injury that forced him to miss last Friday's loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brogdon was questionable for the Blazers on Sunday night in the team's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Brogdon played 38 minutes, but he struggled from the floor. Brogdon shot 4-13 and only 1-6 from the 3-point line on his way to 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

If he's unable to go, it's likely that rookie Scoot Henderson would the get the start for the Blazers alongside Anfernee Simons in the backcourt.

On Sunday night, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups commended Brogdon as one of the players who had been making a concerted effort to find Deandre Ayton and get him more involved in the offense:

“You know, I think Ant [Simons], and Malcolm [Brogdon], and Scoot [Henderson] and those guys have made a real effort to make sure to get him the ball in that pocket. Or he can roll behind the defense and throwing it up for him. Just made a real concerted effort. You know, we've got to try and get more out of D.A. And we've been doing that. He's been great for us. Now we've got to just make sure we don't forget about everything else we've been doing, you know?”

On the season, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists in just over 28 minutes per game for the Blazers.