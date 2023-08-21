The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing back a familiar face, adding some frontcourt depth in the process. Center Moses Brown signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Blazers on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown made his NBA debut with the Blazers in 2019 after going undrafted that year. He played nine games with Portland that season, spending most of his time in the G-League.

Brown played in 36 games last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. He made one start with the Clippers.

His best season came in 2020-2021 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown made 32 starts and played in 43 total games, averaging 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Overall, Brown has seen the court in 128 NBA games during his four-year career, 39 of them starts. His career averages include 5.5 points per game on 57 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Brown should get a chance to grab some valuable backup minutes behind Jusuf Nurkic this season. The only other center on the Trail Blazers roster is Ibou Badji, though there are a plethora of forwards who Portland may run out there in a smaller lineup at times.

The impending Damian Lillard trade has encapsulated the Blazers' offseason, but Portland fans are looking forward to seeing some of its young assets in action, Scoot Henderson in particular. Moses Brown may not fit that bill, but as the big man turns 24 in October, he may be on the verge of a potential breakout with more playing time beckoning with the Trail Blazers.