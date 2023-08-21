A Damian Lillard trade to the Miami Heat is seemingly on hold during the dog days of the NBA offseason right now. The Portland Trail Blazers star is seemingly focused on other things, too, as he dropped a new rap album, Don D.O.L.L.A., on Friday. Miami is seemingly still on Lillard’s mind, though, as he shared an Instagram users story on Monday that will fire up Heat trade rumors again.

On Monday, an Instagram user posted a clip of the Dame D.O.L.L.A. (Lillard’s rap name) song, My Daddy’s Son, and wrote, “Miami is waiting for you and your music,” followed by three fire emojis. Lillard then reposted that on his IG stories.

"Miami is waiting for you and your music 🔥🔥🔥" Damian Lillard reposted this to his IG story (via eti.drg/IG) pic.twitter.com/J9YlmkTu8p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

Now, this could simply be a case of self-promotion, with Lillard trying to get his music out there and highlighting fans who enjoy it. However, the fact that he chose that post with Miami — home of the Heat — in it makes you think.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

It still does seem like the Damian Lillard trade is on hold for now, as the Heat and Blazers are at an impasse. Miami still would like to get the seven-time All-Star for Tyler Herro as the main trade piece, and Portland still has no interest in the sharpshooting wing.

At this point, unless there’s a major shift in the Lillard-Heat trade rumors once training camp starts in late September, the Blazers will likely keep their star at least until the trade deadline. That will allow them to maximize what they get back for Lillard and give the franchise a little time to see if there is a world where Lillard and rookie guard Scoot Henderson can coexist and find some success together.

If nothing else, the Blazers know a Herro deal is always there, so there is no pressure to take that right now in the NBA offseason.