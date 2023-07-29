Adam Silver and the NBA warned Damian Lillard and his agent about a possible punishment if they keep saying that the Portland Trail Blazers star only wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. Naturally, it drew mixed reactions from fans who agree with the league's stance and those who argue that Dame should be able to get what he wants after being so loyal to the franchise over the years.

For those who missed it, a report on Friday revealed that the league has talked with Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin about their trade demand and confirmed that the veteran guard “only wants to play in Miami.” The NBA, however, “advised both Lillard and Goodwin that any future comments of the sort as far of him only wanting to play in Miami will subject him to discipline,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After hearing the league's stance on the matter, fans and critics alike flocked to Twitter to give their two cents on the matter. Of course many agreed with the NBA, especially since Lillard is basically not honoring his contract while putting the Blazers in a difficult position.

“This is the right move by the NBA. They are playing a dangerous game with players not committing to contracts they sign and this is the first step to help reel that in,” Sean Barnard of Philly Sports Network wrote.

“I hope Dame gets what he wants but I like this from the NBA. Trade requests paired with players forcing their way to certain teams has been a little out of hand the past few seasons,” another commenter shared.

A third Twitter user said, “Good. While I like Dame and respect what he did in Portland, the days of players holding teams hostage for the trade they demand should end. James Harden, take note.”

Damian Lillard trade demand gets massive support

While there were plenty of people who sided with the league with their warning to Lillard, several other fans showed their support to the wantaway NBA veteran. After all, for many, Lillard has every right to choose a team where he wants to go after giving everything he can to Portland.

Lillard has been one of the most loyal players in the NBA over the past decade, and unlike other stars who forced their way out when the going gets tough, Dame kept grinding just to help the franchise. He has been with the team for 11 years now and has given them several opportunities to build a contender around him. Unfortunately, the front office was never able to give that to Dame.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 33-year-0old scorer just wants a shot at the championship, which is why he wants to go to the Heat where he could be a perfect fit. However, the Blazers' refusal to work with him and Miami for a potential deal appears to be frustrating Lillard.

“[Damian Lillard] isn't just another NBA player.. He was loyal, gave everything to Portland and made a request. Players like him, which aren't many, deserve to be heard especially at this stage in his career wanting a ship,” a commenter who goes Shai explained.

A second Lillard supporter said, “Dame tried to be devoted to one team, sacrificed being traded the right way, but continued to seek redemption for the Blazers, now he wants out and he's made to look like the bad guy.”

“This is straight up censorship. Lillard has the right to ask for a trade publicly just as much as the Blazers have a right to do nothing about it,” another Twitter user wrote.

Some couldn't also help but point out the double standard the NBA is showing to Lillard, mentioning how the league didn't take action when the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden forced their way out of Brooklyn. Both players were also pretty outspoken on where they wanted to go, but the league didn't take any action.

“If Dame said Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly it wouldn’t be an issue,” a critic noted.

Another one shared the same sentiment, saying: “Where’s the memo for Harden wanting the Nets? Then now wanting the Clippers only? Or KD wanting the Suns? AD wanting the Lakers?? When something like this happens in the Heat’s favor the league decides to step in? What a joke”

It remains to be seen where Lillard will end up being traded to. His desire to play only for the Heat has caused other teams to become hesitant in even engaging with trade discussions with the Blazers.

Perhaps the NBA's warning will help the Blazers find a better deal, though the possibility of making Lillard unhappy if another team trades for him remains a major concern.