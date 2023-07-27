The Damian Lillard trade saga continues to drag on. After the initial report of the Portland Trail Blazers star's desires, fans were eager to see him be traded. No fanbase wants a trade saga to plague their season, after all. A month or so has passed since his request, and there hasn't been any progress from both sides. Crazy theories and reports are starting to pop up about why a trade hasn't materialized yet.

The first rumor is that the Blazers don't want to trade Damian Lillard at all. This rumor has been propagated all offseason long, but the latest to report this was Anthony Chiang and David Wilson of the Miami Herald on their podcast.

“I don’t even know if I buy it 100 percent, but someone that has knowledge of what’s going on, they’re not even convinced that Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point. It almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to maybe change his mind or delay this and see if Dame goes, ‘Well, I’ll just be part of this.””

That's not entirely surprising. This rumor has been around since forever (way before Lillard's desire to leave the Blazers was confirmed). However, with how many sources have been reporting this, you have to wonder if there's fire behind all of this smoke.

The other rumor circulating revolves around Damian Lillard's request. Currently, the star point guard has only the Miami Heat as his preferred destination. That has undoubtedly affected trade talks, as the Heat hold more leverage in negotiations without a true competitor. That could change, though. Ramona Shelburne reported that Lillard might expand his list of teams if a trade is still unreachable between both sides.

“Question is does it happen during the off-season or do we wait until February when they have more teams, more time. He may even expand his list of teams he’d be willing to go to?”

This is turning out to be quite the fascinating saga to subscribe too. Unlike other trade requests, Lillard has virtually no leverage despite his requests. With three years left on his contract, there's no rush for the Blazers to get a deal done. If they have to wait forever to get what they believe is a fair deal, they'll do that. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks, though.