While most NBA teams are finished with their rosters at this time of the offseason, some teams, like the Portland Trail Blazers, still have a few roster spots they may choose to fill. Much of the Blazers offseason has been dominated by the Damian Lillard trade drama which doesn't look like it will be resolved any time soon. In any case, the Blazers still have a few rosters spots open that they'll likely use on training camp invites. The Blazers made one of those moves this week with the signing of former Kentucky standout Ashton Hagans on an Exhibit 10 contract as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

https://x.com/chrisbhaynes/status/1692694241292537980?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

The Blazers currently have three standard roster spots open and one two-way contract slot with Ashton Hagans likely competing for one of those spots. Hagans broke through in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He only suited up in two games before the Wolves cut him.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Hagans has spent the last couple of seasons playing in the G League with the Raptors 905, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Greensboro Swarm. He most recently played for the Swarm last season when he suited up in 30 games including four starts. He averaged 6.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He will now look to join what's expected to be a rebuilding Blazers team.