Damian Lillard created one of the biggest splashes of the NBA offseason when he went forward with a trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has been the team's star for the last 11 seasons, but the Blazers have not been a dominant team and the star guard would like an opportunity to compete for a championship.

It is clear that Lillard's preferred destination is the Miami Heat, but no deal has been completed at this point. With two months remaining before the start of the season, Lillard knows there is still time for a deal with the Heat — or any other potential trade partner with the Blazers — to get done.

Lillard says his state of mind is quite good this summer.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“I've had a great summer of training,” Lillard said. “I do a lot of things now to pour into myself and lift myself up and it's been really helpful. So I would say I'm in a very strong place. My process has been the same going into the season that it's been any other time except I'm just getting better as a man. I think that really helps me as far as my career goes. Anytime I can be improving myself as a man, it's going to be positive for me.”

Lillard is one of the most decorated players in the NBA. He has been named to play in 7 All-Star Games, and he has also won the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award in 2012-13, the 2020-21 Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year and the 2021-22 NBA 75th Anniversary team.

He is considered to be the second-best long-distance scorer in the NBA behind Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.