Portland's health is trending in the right direction.

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to see improvement on their injury report in the new year.

One game after getting Shaedon Sharpe back after missing five games with a hip issue, the Blazers only have one player guaranteed to miss Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Center Deandre Ayton will be out as he continues to deal with right knee tendonitis, but Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, and Toumani Camara have all been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's road game.

Simons had been dealing with an illness that caused him to miss three straight games. The Blazers' leading scorer woke up last week feeling under the weather and was forced to sit. No word on the type of illness he had been dealing with or its severity.

Off of the bench, center Duop Reath continues to work his way back from a lower back strain. Reath was a late scratch in the Blazers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. During warmups, he was seen leaning over and speaking to a trainer before exiting the court.

With Ayton out, Moses Brown had been starting at center for the Blazers, ostensibly for rebounding purposes. Brown is listed as questionable against the Mavs with a left wrist sprain. Brown took a hard fall against the Suns on Monday.

Sharpe played against Phoenix on Monday despite being questionable, and now he is off of the Blazers' injury report altogether. That means that he's not suffering any ill effects from playing even with his sore hip.

The Blazers take on the Mavs on Wednesday night.