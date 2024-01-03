The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Trail Blazers are 9-23 this season, and they have lost their last five games. Portland has already played two games against the Mavericks this season, and they dropped both. In those games, Anfernee Simons is scoring 31.5 points per game. He has also dished out 14 total assists. Jerami Grant has only played in one of those games, but he scored 27 points in that game. Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of this game while Simons is questionable with an illness.

The Mavericks are 19-15 through their first 34 games. However, they have lost six of their last 10 games. Luka Doncic has crushed the Blazers this season. He has scored 72 total points to go along with 18 rebounds and 20 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr and Dante Exum are both averaging over 20 points per game in the two games played, as well. Exum is doubtful in this game, though.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Mavericks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +11.5 (-108)

Dallas Mavericks: -11.5 (-112)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers should be able to put up some points in this game. The Mavericks are not a strong defensive team. Dallas allows 118.0 points per game, which is eighth-worst in the NBA. Along with that, teams have the ninth-best field goal percentage, and sixth-most field goals made per game against the Mavericks this season. The Trail Blazers will need Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe to step up in this game, especially if Simons sits out.

Dallas is 11-12 when they allow at least 115 points in a game this season. The Trail Blazers should be able to score in this game, it is just a matter of them scoring 115 or not. However, if the Trail Blazers do get to that mark, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have Luka Doncic, and that is enough to be comfortable with them covering the spread. Doncic has crushed the Trail Blazers this season. He has scored 32, and 40 points in the two games played. Along with that, Doncic put up a triple-double in their latest meeting. I would expect Doncic to have a similar type of game in this one and lead the Mavericks to another win over the Trail Blazers.

Portland allows teams to shoot very well from the field against them. The Mavericks come into this game very healthy, and I would expect them to have a good game. As long as Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Hardaway Jr can knock down their shots, there is no reason why the Mavericks should not cover this spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are double-digit favorites in this game, and it is for good reason. Portland is just not a great team this year, and Dallas has already beaten them twice. I like Dallas to cover this spread, and blow out the Trail Blazers.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -11.5 (-112), Under 238.5 (-110)