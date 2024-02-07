The sophomore guard has been dealing with a core muscle injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Tuesday that guard Shaedon Sharpe will undergo surgery.

The Blazers said that during Sharpe's ramp up in basketball activities to return to play, he experienced worsening of his symptoms. Due to his lack of progression, it has been determined that Sharpe will undergo corrective surgery to address a core muscle injury. Surgery is tentatively planned for later this week.

A timeline for return to play will be determined once the surgery is completed, but several Blazers players have had had core muscle surgery in the last two years, including Damian Lillard and Nassir Little. It can be assumed that Sharpe's recovery will take a minimum of 6-8 weeks. At eight weeks, the Blazers will be in the midst of a seven-game road trip, after which they have just four games left on the schedule.

Sharpe initially suffered the injury in late November, according to Blazers coach Chauncey Billups earlier this season. The injury occurred after a stretch that saw him lead the NBA in minutes per game, due to necessity with Portland missing multiple backcourt players.

Sharpe played eight games afterward, but saw his production steadily drop throughout that span. After playing six more games in early January, Sharpe was shut down for a minimum of two weeks.

The Blazers announced last week that he had made some progress but there was still no timetable for his return.

Sharpe had been seen lightly warming up with the Blazers during pregame throughout his absence, but he limited his activity to free throws and mostly unguarded 3-pointers.

On the season, Sharpe is averaging 15.9 points and five rebounds in 32 games for the Blazers.