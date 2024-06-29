The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised the 2024-25 team option on the contract of guard Dalano Banton, the team announced today.

Acquired by the Blazers on Feb. 8, Banton appeared in 30 games for Portland during the 2023-24 season and averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in 29 minutes per game. Banton scored in double figures in 27 of the 30 games for Portland including scoring 30 points or more twice and scored 20 points or more in nine games.

Banton filled in admirably for the Blazers down the stretch as guards Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Anfernee Simons were all shut down due to various injuries.

Banton holds career averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 13.6 minutes per game in 149 games for the Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors.

Considering his performance and the fact that his team option for next season was only $2.2 million, it would have been shocking for the Blazers to not pick up Banton's option for next season. Once the team moved three of their four picks in Wednesday's NBA Draft – ensuring that they have enough roster spots – it was all but assured that they would do so.

Banton provides a different look in the Blazers' backcourt, preferring to use his extensive length to get to the rim and draw fouls. A streaky 3-point shooter, he shot well for Portland last season, though that's not what his game is predicated on.

Blazers trade this week opens up a spot for Dalano Banton

Just hours ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers traded a piece that many expected to be dealt this offseason, sending veteran guard Brogdon along with the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA draft to the Washington Wizards for forward Deni Avdija.

The Blazers also sent the second most favorable of their three 2029 first-round picks along with two second-round picks as part of the deal as well.

Brogdon, a former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year award winner, didn't have a place on a Blazers squad that is looking to rebuild with young pieces. With Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe needing to play development minutes and Anfernee Simons the best scorer on the team, Brogdon was the odd man out.

With Brogdon off to Washington, the Blazers land an emerging small forward in Deni Avdija. The no. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 23-year-old Avdija had a breakout season last year for the Wizards. He put up 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a night in 75 games played.

The Blazers sincerely needed an upgrade on the wing and have found it – to a degree – with Avdija, who is a solid defender, rebounder, and passer that can assist with help-side playmaking.

The Blazers are clearly banking on Avdija's upside at a position of need. He's an affordable long-term option that is locked up through 2028 on a declining 4-year/$55 million deal.