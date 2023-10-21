The Portland Trail Blazers continue to finalize their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season. After handing a two-way contract to forward Justin Minaya on Friday, the Rip City franchise released another player and picked up a new signing.

Portland waived former NBA lottery pick Kevin Knox and signed ex-Suns forward Ish Wainwright in the process, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Knox arrived in Portland mid-way through the 2022-23 season when the Detroit Pistons dealt him in a four-team trade involving the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. The ninth overall pick of the 2018 Draft averaged 8.5 points on 44.4 percent shooting and 3.3 rebounds in the 21 games he played for the Blazers.

The Blazers did sign Kevin Knox to a deal earlier in October, but it was a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. With that said, he was never guaranteed a regular season spot.

Whatever the case may be, Knox will now have to search for a new team that will believe in him. The good thing is he's only 24 years old, so another franchise could see give him a shot in hopes of getting him to break out. Knox could also opt to play for Portland's G League affiliate, which is a likely scenario because of the Exhibit 10 deal he signed with the team.

As for Ish Wainwright, it will be interesting to see how the Blazers utilize him. The 29-year-old forward is entering just his third year in the NBA after going undrafted in 2017 and only getting his first shot at the league in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns.

For what it's worth, Wainwright has a connection with Portland, with Blazers assistant GM Mike Schmitz having coached him when he was an assistant on the Ugandan national team, per John Hollinger of The Athletic.