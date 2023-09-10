The Portland Trail Blazers will continue to have the services of Kevin Knox for at least one more season, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the former Kentucky Wildcats star has agreed to a new deal with the team.

“Free agent forward Kevin Knox is signing a one-year deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 Draft, averaged 8.9 points and 17.1 minutes in 21 games for Portland last season.”

Although Charania's update did not include the financial details of Knox's deal with the Blazers, it's likely one that will not burn a big hole in the team's pocket. Knox played just a total of 21 games for the Blazers in the 2022-23 NBA season, starting in only four contests. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 17.1 minutes of action per game for Portland in the last campaign. Knox arrived in Portland last February via a trade that involved four teams.

The Blazers, who decided not to pick up their 2023-24 option on Knox worth $3 million, are having quite an intriguing offseason, especially with their continuing saga involving Damian Lillard. Having Knox back isn't the type of move that will quell Lillard's desire to get traded, but Portland could get a lot from the former first-round pick, who has all the motivation to perform well in the coming season, as he looks to improve his stock in the next free-agency period.

Knox was taken by the New York Knicks in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.