Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is expected to miss an extended period of time due to right knee surgery.

The Portland Trail Blazers were able to do well for themselves after trading Damian Lillard, as they ended up with Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams III, among other assets. However, the Blazers have been hit hard by injuries early on this season and they will again have to navigate a major injury to one of their key players.

On Sunday night, Williams left Portland's game against the Memphis Grizzlies early due to some sort of right knee injury. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 26-year-old big man will require surgery, as conversations between doctors and his agent are ongoing regarding the kind of procedure Williams will have.

At this time, there is no timeframe for when Williams will be able to return to the court, as no decision on the type of surgery has been made.

When he was a member of the Boston Celtics, Williams underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy in 2022 and missed the start of the 2022-23 season as a result. This new injury as a member of the Blazers is to Williams' right knee.

In a total of six games since coming to Portland, none of which he's started in, Williams has averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor. Known for his rim protecting abilities and quick bounce, Williams' immediate future is looking very uncertain right now.

Signing a four-year, $48 million rookie scale extension in 2021, Williams is under contract with the Blazers through the 2025-26 season with no opt out options.

Further details on Williams' injury will be provided at a later time.