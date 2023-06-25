The Portland Trail Blazers struck gold during the recently-concluded 2023 NBA Draft. They did not get their hands on Victor Wembanyama, but the fact that they were able to pick up Scoot Henderson as the third overall pick is still a massive win for the organization. After all, more than a few folks out there would argue that Henderson could have very easily been a top pick had it not been for Wemby.

Now that Henderson is officially a Blazer, one of the first orders of business was picking his jersey number. The 19-year-old wore the No. 0 during his stint with the NBA G Leauge Ingite, but obviously, that was no longer an option in Portland due to the fact that Damian Lillard has owned that same number since he arrived many years ago. According to Scoot, however, destiny may have played a bit of a role in him ending up with the No. 00:

“Honestly, I picked it,” Henderson said. “I seen the roster, and obviously 0 was taken. But 00 kinda came full circle. … I guess everything came full circle. God does everything for a reason.”

Blazers fans might not want to hear this, but Scoot Henderson might still get a shot at claiming the No. 0. This is in the case that Damian Lillard decides to jump ship and finally take his talents elsewhere to try and win a chip.

Whatever the case might be, the arrival of Henderson to the squad will have a significant impact on Dame's future in Portland. Whether or not it works for the better, however, remains to be seen.