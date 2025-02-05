The Portland Trail Blazers and Scoot Henderson are on a roll right now. The team has 5 consecutive wins and has defeated some noteworthy teams. However, it's not as much of a surprise for Henderson, as he gave a ‘dog' truth bomb about his breakout season.

Either way, the game of basketball isn't predicated upon one person. It's a team effort. Following the 112-89 win over the Indiana Pacers, Henderson had quite the funny exchange with the Blazers sideline reporter.

“Congratulations on your 5th straight win,” she said. “You guys say it's all about togetherness. How together are you feeling right now?”

“Man, we're together like white on rice,” Henderson exclaimed. “That's how we're playing and you can see it.”

When white rice is fully cooked, the color never slides out. Even if it's overcooked, it keeps the color. Henderson is making that comparison with his team. They're fully together and connected. The 22-29 record doesn't look appealing, but the beginning of the season wasn't either.

They've had an up-and-down season but are still a young team. Guys like Anfernee Simons and Donovan Clingan are only scratching the surface, along with Henderson. They're a competitive, young team that has plenty of upside, as evidenced by the 5-game winning streak.

Scoot Henderson loves the Blazers 5-game winning streak

No one likes losing in sports. The same can be said for the Blazers. After suffering a 6-game losing streak this season, they've rewritten the script. Guys like Deandre Ayton are performing at a high level. Plus, there's a sense of camaraderie within the group that wasn't evident in seasons past.

Head coach Chauncey Billups has this group on the right trajectory. Even though they sit with a 22-29 record, it was previously 17-29 before the 5 added wins. Furthermore, teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings are on the fence for a play-in spot.

The Blazers don't want to miss out on the playoffs. They're peaking at the right time and don't seem to be going back to those losing ways.

While Henderson made Blazers history weeks before Tuesday's win, he knows that he'll have to keep the momentum going. Portland's next game is on Thursday against the Kings. As the trade deadline will be over, the Blazers will likely keep their main core in tact for the remainder of the season.

In addition, that chemistry can be the deciding factor in a plethora of games moving forward.