Portland Trail Blazers point guard has been turning lots of heads of late amid a hot stretch. Henderson grabbed attention again on Sunday when he led the Blazers to a 113-102 win at Moda Center in Portland over the visiting Chicago Bulls, as he scored 25 points while shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line through 38 minutes of action.

“Just attack, man. I know who I am. That's all it is,” Henderson said during a postgame interview on the court with Portland courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.

Henderson appears to have found not just his rhythm but his identity on the court, which has been powering his surge.

“A dog. I'm a dog,” Henderson added.

After a disappointing three-point output in a 119-98 Blazers loss to the Miami Heat on Jan. 11, Henderson has seemingly turned the corner. In four games since that forgettable meeting with the Heat, the 20-year-old Henderson has averaged 25.3 points while making 56.9 percent of his attempts from the floor and knocking down 55.3 percent of his tries from behind the arc. That stretch also includes his 39-point career-high outburst, albeit in a 132-114 Blazers loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 4.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups shared some great words about Henderson following the win over the Bulls which snapped Portland's five-game losing skid.

“It's starting to become so consistent with Scoot,” Billups said (h/t Blazers insider Sean Highkin). “I thought he did a good job of picking his spots but continuing to be on attack the whole game. Because we need it. He's at his best that way. He's playing really well. I'm proud of Scoot.”

Fans react to Scoot Henderson's statement, hot stretch for Blazers

It will be difficult for Henderson to sustain such an efficient form in the long run. Nevertheless, he's earned lots of praise for his “dog” statement and incredible series of performances of late.

“101 points in 4 games? Scoot out here cooking like a 5-star chef! 🍳🔥 Keep that dog mentality, you’re unstoppable 🐾💪,” shared a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“That was good control over the ball. I wish I could play that well,” another X user said.

From a different commenter: “He's the big dawg in the team now. He's taken on a senior role and doing well..”

“He got the dog in him, but gotta be more consistent,” posted another fan.

Via another comment: “The absolute hate and bust slander on a 20 year old has been crazy. This kid has such high basketball IQ and is an absolute workhorse. He is going to be a winner in this league real soon.”