Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is reportedly expected to miss the next two weeks due to an ankle injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is currently dealing with an ankle injury. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Henderson is expected to miss two more weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle, via ClutchPoints.

“Henderson has dealt with discomfort after spraining the ankle on November 1, the last time the number three overall pick played,” Charania said. “He will continue to rehab for a return.”

The Blazers are just 3-5 so far in the 2023-24 season. Portland is rebuilding and does not expect to win now after trading Damian Lillard in the offseason. With that being said, the Blazers have high hopes for the future after selecting Scoot Henderson early in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Henderson has unfortunately dealt with injury trouble to open the season. While on the court, he has struggled mightily as well.

Scoot Henderson's 2023-24 season

Henderson, 19, is averaging 8.8 points per game on 34.6 percent field goal and 0.95 percent three-point shooting across five games played. It is an extremely small sample size, but it's safe to say that Henderson's NBA career hasn't gone according to plan so far.

Nevertheless, he is only 19 and has plenty of time to develop. Portland is just hopeful that the injury issues won't continue to linger. Now is an excellent time for Henderson to be on the court and finding chemistry with his Blazers teammates.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Scoot Henderson's injury status as they are made available. Meanwhile, the Blazers will battle the Los Angeles Lakers in their next scheduled game on Sunday.