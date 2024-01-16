The young Portland guard has a worse injury than initially diagnosed.

The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday announced that Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to his sore hip adductor, is dealing with a lower abdominal strain.

He will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Sharpe has missed seven of the Blazers' last 13 games due to the adductor injury. He is averaging 15.9 points per game on the season, but only 9.7 points on 34 percent shooting since Dec. 14.

Previously, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had said that the injury was a pain management issues for Sharpe. Now the young guard will be required to sit and rest for a minimum of two weeks. That keeps Sharpe out of commission, at the very least, for the Blazers' upcoming games against the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls.

The Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 29, exactly two weeks from the date of the announcement.

As the Blazers dealt with heavy injuries to their backcourt, Sharpe was forced to shoulder a heavy workload – leading the NBA in minutes per game for a stretch earlier in the season. In Portland's game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the team was without Sharpe, Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, and Ibou Badji.

While Sharpe has made a significant jump this year, the feeling around the organization is that he's barely scratched the surface of his potential. In a season where wins aren't expected, the main goal of the Blazers is developing young players and building solid habits. Sharpe missing at least another two weeks hampers that plan.

The Trail Blazers host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at Moda Center.