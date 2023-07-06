Since Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, it has been known that his preferred destination is the Miami Heat. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Damian Lillard's agent has reached out to non-Heat teams to tell them they are getting an unhappy player if they get him in a trade, and Stephen A. Smith said that Lillard deserves to go to the place that he wants on First Take.

“Damian Lillard has earned the right to want out, more importantly, a player of his caliber has earned the right to want to go where he wants to go,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “And if people are going to open their mouths because they're going to sit up there and say ‘well hey, you're going to give the impression that you're not going to be happy.' Well listen, they probably are not lying, but so what? Why should he want to go someplace where he's not going to be happy?”

"Why the hell should he go some place he don't want to go?"@stephenasmith has no problem with the report that Dame would be unhappy if traded to somewhere besides Miami 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/H01npzNecS — First Take (@FirstTake) July 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith went on to say that due to Lillard's loyalty to the Trail Blazers and not causing problems years ago when he easily could have. He did say that the Trail Blazers need to get good value on the trade, but the franchise should do its best to agree to a trade with the Heat.

It will be interesting to see where Lillard ends up. Wojnarowski has indicated that the Trail Blazers are “open for business” on a Lillard trade, and will not necessarily honor his request to go to Miami.