After Gary Payton II failed his physical after being traded from Portland to Golden State on Thursday, The Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin reported that the Blazers were not notified of the Warriors’ concerns about the 30-year-old’s health until it was first reported by The Athletic.

“The NBA has received a complaint from the Golden State Warriors against the Portland Trail Blazers and the league has launched a review of potential misleading by the Blazers regarding Gary Payton II’s status, sources tell The Athletic,” Shams Charania tweeted on Sunday.

The controversy jeopardized the four-team deal involving the Blazers, Warriors, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, after Charania reported that Payton failed his physical with Golden State. The complaint states that Portland didn’t disclose important information about Payton’s health in trade negotiations.

“According to a league source, the Blazers were not made aware of any of Golden State’s concerns about Payton’s health or the team’s handling of his injuries—either from the Warriors organization or from any media outlet reporting on the allegations—prior to the publication of the Athletic story that happened shortly before Cronin met with reporters, a media availability that had been scheduled for that time since the previous day,” Highkin reported.

Highkin’s story also includes a comprehensive timeline spanning the date Payton received surgery last July, to his Blazers debut in early January, until he was traded to Golden State last week, per Blazersedge.com.

Despite Payton’s failed physical, the Warriors went ahead with the trade on Sunday night, and Gary Payton II officially returns to the Golden State Warriors as they gear up for another hopeful deep playoff run.

Despite that, Golden State retains its complaint against Portland, and a pending NBA investigation is looking into how the Blazers handled the entire situation.