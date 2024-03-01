The Portland Trail Blazers continue to struggle with injuries and the ability to put together stretches of winning basketball.
The injuries have been such an issue that the Blazers went 0-9 in the month of February, the first time the team has had a winless month in franchise history.
To be fair, February is a short month, and teams took a week off from the regular season for the NBA All-Star break. But it's been a rough stretch for Portland. Unfortunately, things don't look to get any easier for the Blazers in March.
The Blazers have the fifth-most difficult schedule by opponent win percentage in the NBA over the rest of the season. While they do play nine games at home vs. eight on the road, they're facing a tough group of opponents in a schedule that includes the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers twice, the Denver Nuggets (on the second night of a back-to-back), and the Miami Heat on the road.
That's a tough lineup even before you take into account the injuries that the Blazers are dealing with.
Guard Shaedon Sharpe, if everything goes perfectly, could look to rejoin the team at the end of the month. Of course, if the Blazers continue to struggle, it would make sense to simply shut him down for the season rather than push to have come back to play in four or five games.
Malcolm Brogdon, who is so key to the Blazers on-court cohesiveness this season, hasn't played since Feb. 2 with knee issues, illness, and now an elbow issue that has seen him reportedly receive PRP injections. The Blazers are 15-24 when Brogdon suits up, and 0-17 when he doesn't.
Scoot Henderson has been out since he played in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend, where he aggravated an adductor issue. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said that Henderson hasn't resumed on-court activities yet and isn't expected to play on the team's three-game road trip, at least.
Deandre Ayton, who has played so well in the aforementioned guards' absence, took a hard fall against the Miami Heat and suffered a sprained right hand. He is listed as doubtful on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
As the season winds down, this would normally be a period where the Blazers would look to mix and match lineups and try to build some positive momentum going into next season. But with their injury issues coupled with the brutal schedule ahead, that's going to be a challenge.