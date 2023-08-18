As is the case with any comic book movie nowadays, DC's Blue Beetle has a couple of scenes in the credits.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) after he returns home from college. He ends up taking on the Scarab and is given the armor. This leads to confrontations withVictoria Kord, who's hellbent on getting it back.

After the first wave of credits rolls, the mid-credits scene kicks in. It brings viewers back to the lab of Ted Kord, father of Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine and brother of Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). Ted was another iteration of the Blue Beetle, as we learn earlier in the film. It's believed that he is dead, however, the scene sees a static-y message being picked up.

The voice, which seemingly is Ted, is heard trying to communicate a message to his daughter: He's not dead. This sets up a plot line for a Blue Beetle 2. Where is he? He did seem out of the picture, but perhaps it creates an Ant-Man and the Wasp-like story where he needs to be rescued like Janet van Dyne. Either way, it provides an exciting premise for Marquezine should a sequel be made.

At the end of a credits, a short scene plays that pays homage to the Reyes family's Hispanic heritage. DC certainly took the Marvel approach of a light-hearted post-credits scene with no implications for the future of Blue Beetle.

A clip of El Chapulín Colorado, a Mexican television series that parodied superhero shows, plays. After the animated clip finishes, Rudy Reyes (George Lopez) — Jaime's uncle — loving it in the background. Earlier in the film, another clip from the show is shown on a television.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.