Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña revealed that he has met with James Gunn and Peter Safran regarding his DCU future.

The latest DCU film is not tracking particularly well (BoxOfficePro only had it between $12-17 million), nor have recent films in the franchise performed well. Shazam! 2 only made $133 million worldwide and The Flash only made $268 million.

Regardless, it seems that Maridueña won't be a one-and-done deal in the DCU. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Blue Beetle star seemed optimistic about returning after speaking with Gunn and Safran. “Yeah, I have had the chance to speak with them. They're really happy for our project and so excited for us to kick off what is to eventually become the next DCU. But with this movie, really what we wanted to highlight was Jaime's story and the Reyes family's story. I'm excited to see what they have in mind and how Blue Beetle and the rest of his family might loop into the rest. But my heart is already so fulfilled with this movie. If we do 20 of these movies and 40 cameos or if it's just this one, what's most exciting to me is the opportunity for people to see it and have little kids everywhere saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy looks like me. I can be a hero, too,'” he said.

This falls in line with the film's director Angel Manuel Soto's comments regarding the future of Blue Beetle.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blue Beetle follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) who encounters the Scarab upon graduating college. This provides him the exoskeleton armor that makes him the titular hero, but he has to face off with Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). The film was originally supposed to be a straight-to-streaming title for HBO Max before it was changed to a theatrical DCU release.

Blue Beetle will be released on August 18.