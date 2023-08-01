James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU will soon officially begin after the releases of Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, the director of Blue Beetle has spilled on the future of the character (played by Xolo Maridueña) under the new regime.

During a press conference in Mexico, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto assured fans that this won't be the last they see of Jaime Reyes. As reported by Joaquin of Geek Room, Soto said, “Best of all, the Blue Beetle story is expanding and we are going to have more of Jaime Reyes in the future.”

This is a tad surprising considering the lack of attention the next DC flick has gotten. There has been little to no hype surrounding Blue Beetle, and the film is tracking for just domestic box office opening of just $12-$17 million. For context, even Shazam! Fury of the Gods — which grossed a paltry $133 million worldwide — grossed $30 million during its opening weekend. Perhaps the film can surpass expectations and be a surprise hit for Warner Bros. and DC, but I wouldn't hold your breath.

Either way, it seems that Maridueña will be reprising the role in some capacity once James Gunn and Peter Safran take over DC. Maybe he'll be plugged into a team-up film if the solo film doesn't do well enough to warrant a sequel.

Blue Beetle is the upcoming solo film for the titular DC hero. It follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he becomes the host of the Scarab. This grants him access to armor but also leads to a conflict with Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who also wants the armor.

Blue Beetle will be released on August 18.