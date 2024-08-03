The Columbus Blue Jackets received an update on Patrik Laine rather recently. Laine entered the NHL's player assistance program during the 2023-24 campaign. However, he recently cleared the program, allowing interested teams to contact him ahead of a trade away from the Blue Jackets. But a trade involving Laine doesn't appear close, according to general manager Don Waddell.

Waddell spoke with Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch on Thursday. The two discussed Laine's release from the player program and the potential impact it may have on his trade market. The new Blue Jackets general manager admitted that the market for the veteran forward is moving rather slowly at this point.

“At this time of the year, people are less responsive,” Waddell said, via the Columbus Dispatch. “So, I don’t really know. I think it’s going to play out for a while.”

Patrik Laine is an interesting Blue Jackets trade candidate

A Patrik Laine trade is a very intriguing for a few reasons. The Finnish forward is coming off an incredibly rough 2023-24 campaign. Laine missed most of the season as he played just 19 games. He struggled with injury at times before entering the player assistance program.

However, Laine has a solid track record of offensive production. The former top-five pick has the seventh-highest goals for percentage (52.64) among Columbus forwards since his arrival, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he has the second-highest goals for per 60 minutes (3.92) among Columbus forwards during that span.

Looking at more traditional counting stats shows that Laine is an effective contributor. He has the third highest amount of points (117) of any Blue Jackets player since he joined the team, according to Evolving Hockey. He also has the second-highest amount of goals (57), trailing only captain Boone Jenner.

These are very respectable numbers. All indications point to a healthy Laine contributing in a positive way offensively. However, his contract is where things get complicated. He is set to make $8.7 million over the next two seasons. His numbers are certainly good, but it's not enough for teams to take on the entire contract.

Waddell acknowledged that eating salary may be required to move the veteran forward. In fact, he mentioned he could have had a deal done if he was willing to go the distance with salary retention. “We might end up eating some money. If I wanted to eat half, I could’ve traded him by now, but that’s not my first choice,” the Blue Jackets general manager said.

Laine is one of the more intriguing Blue Jackets trade candidates available. And it'll certainly be interesting to see if he is moved at some point this summer. If not, he and Columbus will begin their 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Minnesota Wild in mid-October.