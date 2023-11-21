Patrik Laine was healthy scratched in a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and his Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was scratched for the first time in his NHL career against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday — and the Finnish sniper was not at all happy with the decision.

“Over my career, it’s probably the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me,” the 25-year-old admitted after watching the team's 5-2 loss to the Flyers from the press box, per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. “I’m not happy about that. They know that. It is what it is. It’s over and done.”

The 2023-24 season is already a disaster for a Columbus team that was awful last season but hoped to make positive strides this year. That has not been anywhere near the case, as the club is mired in a nine-game losing streak and continues to fade away into insignificance nearly one-quarter into the campaign.

Columbus hasn't won a game since Nov. 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and are just five points ahead of the San Jose Sharks for the league's No. 32 spot.

It's been nothing short of a disaster in Ohio; Laine being scratched, Johnny Gaudreau floundering and now Damon Severson going down with injury are just the latest blows in a season that already seems lost.

Jackets have won one game since Oct. 22

Besides a tight victory over the Lightning in their first game of November, the Blue Jackets haven't won since Oct. 22. After a decent start to the year, in which Columbus won three of their first five games, it's been nothing but pain since for fans of the franchise.

Now 4-11-4, it seems unlikely that this team will come out of the Metropolitan Division basement this year. They are currently five points back of the New York Islanders for the seventh slot, but have played two more games.

On the bright side, it does seem like the Jackets will get another high selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. One of the lone successes so far has been the play of rookie Adam Fantilli, who was drafted No. 3 overall and currently sits fourth in team scoring with nine points in 19 games.

Columbus will look to finally get back in the win column against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.