Patrik Laine is becoming injury-prone.

In a season that has already gone completely off the rails for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team was dealt another miserable blow: sniper Patrik Laine will be on the shelf for the next six weeks after fracturing his clavicle.

The injury occurred during Columbus' 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Laine was tripped by Leafs defenseman William Lagesson during the second period of the contest.

“I'm so disappointed for him,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent explained on Friday, according to NHL.com's Craig Merz. “He was playing such a good game yesterday. I saw Patrik playing better and better. He had the injury, got sick and now the injury. I just feel for him. Just unfortunate. I feel bad for him.”

Laine struggling to stay healthy

It's been another brutal season for Laine in Ohio; after missing big chunks of the 2022-23 campaign, he has already missed 13 of his club's 31 games this year.

The Finn missed three because of an illness, nine due to a concussion, and one after being healthy scratched against the Philadelphia Flyers in mid-November. Vincent explained the team can't be hindered by Laine's absence, and must drive on into the New Year.

“I believe there's ways to win hockey games even if you don't have certain players in your lineup and it goes back to structure and how hungry you are,” he asserted. “We're building our culture here. We're building our mindset. We're building the team identity, and we're improving.”

Blue Jackets decimated by injuries

Laine joins a plethora of Blue Jackets who have already gone down to injury this season.

Boone Jenner fractured his jaw last week; he and Laine are the latest casualties to a list that includes Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Damon Severson (oblique) and Adam Boqvist (shoulder strain), per Merz.

“It [stinks] when they're big guys and guys that play a lot of minutes and guys that have been around for a long time, but that's the next-man-up mentality,” defenseman Zach Werenski admitted. “It's kind of been that way since I've been here. I think we have a deep team and deep system in Cleveland for whoever is called up. But we're going to be OK.”

The hockey world will likely disagree with Werenski's statement. Columbus is 10-16-5, in the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, and now missing multiple key pieces. A playoff berth seems to be an impossibility.

Patrik Laine has accounted for six goals and nine points in 18 games this season, including his team's first goal against the Leafs on Thursday. Without the sniper, the team was practicing with Johnny Gaudreau, Adam Fantilli and Justin Danforth on the top line.

The Blue Jackets welcome the New Jersey Devils to Nationwide Arena on Saturday night.