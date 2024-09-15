The Columbus Blue Jackets set out to add to their roster ahead of training camp. And on Sunday, they made their first move. James van Riemsdyk was unsigned late in NHL Free Agency this offseason. But he has finally found a team to call home for the 2024-25 campaign.

van Riemsdyk has signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets, the team confirmed on Sunday. The contract carries a cap hit of $900,000 for the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season. This marks his second straight one-year contract, as he inked a one-year agreement with the Boston Bruins last summer.

“James van Riemsdyk has been a very consistent, productive player throughout his career and bringing him to Columbus will not only provide depth to our group up front, but also valuable leadership and another veteran presence in our dressing room,” said Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell, via the team's official website.

James van Riemsdyk gives Blue Jackets experience, scoring depth

James van Riemsdyk is in the twilight of his career at this point. However, he can certainly still provide value to the Blue Jackets in the season ahead. As mentioned, van Riemsdyk spent this past season with the Bruins. He scored 11 goals and 38 points for Boston in the regular season. And in 11 playoff games, he added a goal and five points.

van Riemsdyk did not light the world on fire this past season. That said, he has shown the ability to provide secondary offense at a consistent rate. In seven of the last eight seasons, the veteran forward has scored 35 points or more. In five of these seven seasons, he scored 40 points or more.

van Riemsdyk is also one of the more experienced options available this summer. The Middletown, New Jersey native has played parts of 15 seasons in the NHL to this point. The Blue Jackets are the fourth team he will play for. van Riemsdyk has played for the Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Toronto Maple Leafs in years prior.

van Riemsdyk is not the only veteran forward to join the Blue Jackets this summer. Sean Monahan signed a five-year contract with Columbus once NHL Free Agency opened on July 1. Monahan split this past season with the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens after a successful bounce back from injury.

van Riemsdyk could be a valuable piece to Columbus in the year ahead. It will certainly be interesting to see how things turn out for him and the Blue Jackets. Columbus begins its 2024-25 campaign with a game against the Minnesota Wild on October 10.