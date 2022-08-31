The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting tooth and nail to lock down an American League Wild Card spot. As of right now, they’re third in the race behind the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

But, this team hasn’t exactly been playing great baseball as of late. Despite winning two in a row against the Chicago Cubs, the Blue Jays just got swept by the lowly Los Angeles Angels. For a group with World Series aspirations, that’s simply unacceptable.

Here is the one flaw the Blue Jays must fix heading into the most important month of the entire season.

1 flaw Blue Jays must fix in final month of 2022 season

Their offense

Toronto is well known for its offense. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Alejandro Kirk, among others, are all very capable of swinging it at a high level. But, the month of August has been abysmal for the lineup. They’ve hit a mere .241 in 26 games, scoring only 100 runs. That averages out to just 3.8 runs per contest. Toronto has also slugged barely one home run per game this month. They’re known for the long ball.

Honestly, aside from three hitters, the Blue Jays are looking very poor at the plate in August. Guerrero Jr, Bichette, and Springer are the only ones actually producing. Even these last two games against the Cubs were ugly wins where Toronto barely managed to score any runs.

The Blue Jays have all the talent in the world offensively and with September just a day away, this is the time for everyone to wake up and put their best foot forward. Last season, it was too little too late. With the Wild Card now extended to three teams, Toronto has a prime opportunity to get into the playoffs and make a run.

We talk so much about their pitching and lack thereof at times. Yes, the staff hasn’t been amazing, but right now the number one issue is the bats. Thankfully, the Jays actually have a very manageable schedule ahead that should help them break out. After finishing up their series with the Cubbies, they head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates, who are one of the worst teams in baseball. After that, it’s off to Baltimore, which is going to be an absolutely massive series in terms of the Wild Card because the O’s are breathing right down the Blue Jays’ necks.

September is full of crucial matchups, too. Toronto actually has three more series with the Orioles, two with the Rays, and one with the Yankees. If the offense remains quiet, they will undoubtedly find themselves out of the postseason mix for another year.

There is a reason many had the Blue Jays as a Fall Classic contender. Their lineup is full of young, electric players who can hit for power and average. The talent is there, that’s no question. It’s just a matter of buckling down and getting it done when it matters most. Guerrero Jr is leading by example. It’s time for the rest of the Blue Jays to be more selective and get this offense hot.

Playing numerous contenders next month is going to be a good test for Toronto and will prove just how ready this organization is to contend right now. It’s crunch time for the Blue Jays.