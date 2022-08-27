Blue Jays dodge major bullet after worrisome Teoscar Hernandez injury

Life for the Toronto Blue Jays almost got much tougher after outfielder Teoscar Hernandez suffered another injury to his left foot. He hit a foul ball off the same foot against the New York Yankees and, in a 12-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, was seen limping because of it again.

Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports that the X-rays on Hernandez’s foot came back negative, which is a very lucky turn of events for the Blue Jays. He will still be sidelined but not for as long as he could have been.

In 100 games this season, Teoscar Hernandez has an OPS of .783 with 18 home runs. The two-time Silver Slugger has been solid but is also one of the many Blue Jays stars having a down year. Alejandro Kirk has stepped up and George Springer remains as good as ever but Vladdy Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have not been as dominant as they were last season.

The Blue Jays are looking to become a true World Series contender after a busy offseason and adding Whit Merrifield at the trade deadline. They are not the world-beaters that many thought they could be but are still a very talented team with lots of great hitters and some strong pitching, namely from Alek Manoah. Toronto is in great position to make the playoffs.