The Toronto Blue Jays were players for the big free agent two years in a row. And two years in a row, they have been the bridesmaid and not the bride. Juan Soto kickstarted the offseason by signing with the New York Mets, spurning the Blue Jays just like Shohei Ohtani. Now, it is time to pivot to a viable backup plan.

The Blue Jays missed the postseason in 2024 and were not players down the stretch. With only 74 wins, they were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League. Adding Soto would have cured a lot but they can still fix things before Spring Training begins. What can they do to get in the AL East race?

No Juan Soto means a rebuild in Toronto

At last year's trade deadline, there were some faint rumblings that the Blue Jays could trade Vladimir Gurrero Jr. He reaches unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season, as does Bo Bichette. The Winter Meetings have not started yet so it is not too late for Toronto to switch gears. One viable option for them this winter is trading those players and starting a rebuild.

It is difficult for the Blue Jays to rebuild, as it is for many teams in the league. They are not the top game in town, that belongs to the NHL's Maple Leafs, and getting people in the building is important. Guerrero brings people to the stadium and sells jerseys, which is important for the team. Their prospect pool is strong enough to start this rebuild and keep the seats full.

Blue Jays improve through starting pitching

Last season, Toronto made a big trade at the deadline, sending Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros for a massive haul of prospects. The trade set them up for the future in the field and opened up their rotation for a big addition. The Blue Jays met with Corbin Burnes, who could earn over $200 million in free agency.

Blake Snell has already landed with the Dodgers and Max Fried is reportedly between the Yankees and Red Sox. Adding Burnes is one option but there are trade options as well. Garrett Crochet is the biggest name on the trade market and the Blue Jays could make a fantastic offer. Jordan Montgomery would be cheaper but is much older than Crochet.

The biggest name the Blue Jays could grab is Roki Sasaki. The Japanese superstar is coming to the majors and will be posted later this winter. Now, the Dodgers have a full rotation and the Mets have spent a lot. Could Toronto swoop in and grab Sasaki? Any of these options would be great to dominate on the mound next season.

Anthony Santander moves north

There are more power-hitting outfielders available than just Juan Soto. Teoscar Hernandez has already been on the Blue Jays, so they will pivot to Anthony Santander. The Orioles slugger hit 44 home runs, the second-most in the AL, and added 102 RBIs in 2024. While he has his flaws on defense and hitting for average, he could be a solid addition to Toronto's lineup.

The Athletic projects Santander's contract at five years, $105 million. That is expensive for a designated hitter, which is undoubtedly what he would be with the Blue Jays. But they need pop in their lineup and need to give Guerrero a reason to stay when contract negotiations begin. Santander could help their lineup and help keep the band together.

Improve around the margins with Jorge Polanco, Alex Verdugo

If the Blue Jays cannot land Santander or a big pitcher, they should add small pieces to fill out their lineup. Both Jorge Polanco and Alex Verdugo are expected to sign short-term, small-money contracts. They are strong defensive players who have their struggles at the plate but could help usher along their young players. This would be the first move to blowing it up at the trade deadline, which could include trading Polanco and Verdugo.

The Blue Jays are in the perfect position to start an expedited rebuild this offseason. If they trade Guerrero and Bichette, they could build around the prospects and have a fun team. They could also add big names in free agency and try and make it work in the negotiating room.