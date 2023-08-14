The Toronto Blue Jays found a hero on Sunday to save them from suffering a fourth consecutive defeat as outfielder Daulton Varsho rose to the occasion and had quite a performance in the team's skid-snapping 11-4 victory at home over the Chicago Cubs.

Varsho went 2-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs to energize Toronto's offense and make life easier for Blue Jays pitchers in the series finale. Following the game, Varsho got big praise from manager John Schneider, who thinks that the outfielder is only going to get better going forward.

“His offense, we still think it’s going to continue to be better and it’s trending in the right direction,” Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “He beat out a double play [in the eighth] and allowed us to score three. What he does defensively with his energy, the professionalism he brings, it just gives everyone a kick in the [butt]. He’s an easy dude to root for.”

Varsho put the Blue Jays ahead in the second inning of the Cubs game with a three-run home run and then continued to have multiple hits the rest of the contest.

The 27-year-old Varsho is hitting just .216 with a .644 OPS this season, but he's hitting .231 with a .712 OPS so far in the month of August. There's still a long way to go for Varsho to reach a more respectable offensive plateau, but at least he's showing improvements of late.

Varsho was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to Toronto in 2022 for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.