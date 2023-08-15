Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been out for a couple of weeks due to patellar tendonitis in his right knee, with Paul DeJong filling in during his absence, but he gave an update that should give Blue Jays fans optimism regarding his return.

Bo Bichette's recovery is “moving along a lot quicker than anybody anticipated,” according to Shi Davidi of SportsNet. While he did not want to speculate on a timeline, a rehab assignment in the coming days is possible, according to Davidi. Bichette described what he has been doing in his recovery.

“It's been pretty good running,” Bichette said, via Davidi. “I guess I still have a little bit of second-guessing on braking down after the sprint, but it feels pretty good.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Bichette also mentioned what he has not been able to do since his injury.

“Hitting has been pretty seamless since Day 1,” Bichette said, via Davidi. “I didn't hit until three days after (the injury) but I was never worried about hitting. Defense I've done pretty much everything expect for plays way to my right, slow rollers, or plays way to my left. That's something that I'm going to have to accomplish. But so far everything feels good and comfortable.”

The Blue Jays are two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the last wild card spot, and three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. Bichette returning would help the Blue Jays maintain their spot ahead of the Mariners and Red Sox to secure a spot in the playoffs.