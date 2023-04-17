The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a solid start in 2023, but the team’s success has come amid struggles from their ace Alek Manoah.

In four starts this season, Manoah has a 6.98 ERA, allowing 15 runs in 16 innings. The latest fallout came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Manoah gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings, walking four batters in the process.

Despite the dreadful start, Manoah is still confident he can return to form.

“I got a lot in the tank. I just need to go out there and start throwing some punches instead of wearing them,” Manoah said.

Over the past two seasons, Manoah has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. He won 25 of his 51 starts and carved out an impressive 2.60 ERA, striking out nine batters per nine innings.

The Blue Jays have overcome Manoah’s rough starts, winning three of the four games he’s pitched in. Toronto currently sits at 10-6 and has won every series since dropping their opening series to the St. Louis Cardinals. If Manoah is able to rebound from a slow start, the Blue Jays will be in great shape moving forward.

“You got all the confidence in the world in that dude to really rebound, dig deep, and he’s one of the best competitors in the game,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “He’s been big for us for a long time now, for a couple of years now. It shouldn’t be any different going forward.”

Alek Manoah will get his chance to bounce back this weekend when he faces the New York Yankees.