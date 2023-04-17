Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Toronto Blue Jays RP Anthony Bass shared a tweet on Sunday that he likely envisioned receiving more support than it did. Instead, Bass and his wife are getting roasted on Twitter after making the following complaint.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass wrote on Twitter.

The Blue Jays‘ pitcher received plenty of backlash, with comments mostly revolving around the narrative of being entitled.

“The entitlement is strong in this family,” one fan wrote.

Bass even responded to a different comment that was calling him out.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them,” a fan commented.

“The cleaning crew they hire!” The Blue Jays’ reliever responded.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV writer and comedian Mike Drucker left a brutally honest comment on Bass’ post.

“Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean everyone is your servant. I hope this helps.”

The comments continued to pile on as the tweet gained traction.

“’My wife had to be a parent!’ That’s you right now,” A user wrote.

“As someone who has definitely traveled with two small kiddos cross country by myself before…the rule is clean up after your own gremlins,” another user added.

Anthony Bass’ complaint didn’t go according to plan. He later shared another post, stating that United provided the popcorn, not his wife.

“One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife.”