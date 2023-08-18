Amid a heated race for the final American League Wild Card slot, Toronto Blue Jays fans can take a huge sigh of relief. Bo Bichette is on his way back. The All-Star shortstop, who has been recovering from a knee injury since the end of July, is with the team and is expected to be activated off the injury list this weekend, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Barring any setbacks, Bichette and his big bat should be returning for the second of a three-game road set against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Toronto is in for a supremely tense last stretch of the season, as it only holds a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, but this is cause for a mini-celebration.

The Blue Jays have lost five of their last eight and now begin a pivotal six-game road slate that wraps up against the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles next week. The 25-year-old star leads the team in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS (.321/.494/.847) and is second in home runs with 17. Bo Bichette is coming back just in time.

Toronto has been a difficult club to gauge in 2023. It has been in a playoff position much of the year but has never really enjoyed the massive surge that its division rivals, Baltimore and the Tampa Bay Rays, have at different points of the season. A strong argument can be made that the Jays boasted the most balanced roster in the AL East going into April. A slightly underachieving record of 67-55 has left the door open for a potentially devastating outcome.

Dreading the final six weeks of the season does no one any good, though. With a healthy Bichette in the lineup, they have the necessary resources to outlast the other teams chasing them. Manager John Schneider and company have to hang on for just one more day until the cavalry arrives.