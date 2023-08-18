The Toronto Blue Jays will start a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark. We are here to showcase our MLB odds series, make a Blue Jays-Reds prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blue Jays will come into this series with a record of 67-55. Ultimately, they have had mixed results over the last 10 games, posting a 5-5 mark. It has heightened a month where they have gone 8-7 through 15 games. Significantly, they are attempting to hold onto their final wildcard spot in the AL. The Jays hope to put some distance between themselves and the Seattle Mariners, who are a 1/2 game behind them, and the Boston Red Sox, who are 3 1/2 games behind them.

The Reds will enter this series with a record of 63-59. Ultimately, they are 4-6 over their last 10 games. It has highlighted a month where they have struggled by going 4-9 through 13 games. Hence, it has made it difficult for them to stay in the playoff race. The Reds are currently tied with the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins for the final wildcard spot in the NL. Additionally, they are chasing the San Francisco Giants while also fending off the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jose Berrios will make the start for the Jays today and comes in with a record of 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA. Recently, he went 4 1/3 innings while allowing six runs, four earned, on nine hits while striking out three in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Brett Kennedy will make his second start for the Reds

The Jays and Reds have not played much in their history, having played 21 total times. Significantly, the Blue Jays lead the all-time series 14-7.

Here are the Blue Jays-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Reds Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: None

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays are dealing with numerous injuries, and it is harming their chances of holding onto the playoff spot. Regardless, they are still fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, 16th in runs, 16th in home runs, and 15th in slugging percentage.

But they have had to do it without Matt Chapman, who is dealing with nagging injuries this week. Significantly, he is batting .255 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 60 runs. The Blue Jays need him to return. Moreover, they are still missing Bo Bichette, who has been out since July 31. The Blue Jays are relying on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer to carry them until both return. Ultimately, Guerrero is batting .265 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 55 runs. Springer is hitting .257 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 63 runs.

Berrios must have a bounce-back game, as he faces a lineup that is very talented. Moreover, there is more pressure for him to do well because the Jays are lacking weapons in their lineup.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero and Springer can do well at the plate. Then, Berrios must pitch well.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are a team that is battling for their playoff life and going through some issues. Ultimately, they have been inconsistent. The Reds are currently 14th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, seventh in runs, 14th in home runs, and 14th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is one of their contributors, as he is batting .270 with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 56 runs. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz is hitting .259 with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 44 runs. Matt McLain is batting .298 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 56 runs. Ultimately, these three have had to carry the Reds since they lost Jonathan India to an injury on July 30.

But the biggest issue in Cincinnati is pitching. Significantly, Kennedy is a journeyman who has not had long-term success anywhere. The Reds need him to go at least five innings to have a good chance of winning this game.

The Reds will cover the spread if their three young stars can contribute at the plate. Then, they need a good outing from Kennedy on the mound.

Final Blue Jays-Reds Prediction & Pick

Both teams are battling for playoff spots in their leagues. However, the Jays have the better pitcher on the mound. The only thing that can prevent a Toronto victory is a slump from their offense. Consequently, Guerrero and Springer have enough pop to make some noise against a journeyman pitcher. Expect them to carry Toronto to a victory today.

Final Blue Jays-Reds Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102)