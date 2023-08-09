Toronto Blue Jays fans were glad with the news about getting a former New York Yankees pitcher. Chad Green was very close to his debut for the Canada-based MLB team. A call-up was looming and inevitable because he had been playing well in the Triple-A. However, that excitement may have to be paused after the Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox matchup.

Chad Green got drilled in the head by an insanely high-speed throw. The Bisons' pitcher, who was returning to the Blue Jays as a reliever, suffered the injury due to a throw during the fifth inning. He is now going to be placed under the MLB's concussion protocol. Further treatment will be given to him due to the throw, per Arden Zwelling of SportsNet.

Tyler Heineman threw the ball all the way to second but Green was hit on its path to second. He was left in excruciating pain after the hit. Although, a positive sign was that he was able to walk and stand on his own feet. Some coaches still had to help him get back to the locker rooms but that is just standard protocol.

Greed finished the game with a hit allowed in 0.2 innings pitched. He was undergoing a recovery from Tommy John surgery. His Blue Jays debut would have been really close if not for the concussion. This was his third appearance for a rehabilitation outing with the Bisons. It is unclear if the ex-Yankees timetable will remain the same or if some time off is needed for him to recuperate.