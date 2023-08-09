The Toronto Blue Jays signed former New York Yankees reliever Chad Green to a two-year deal back in January with the hope that he can be a lockdown arm in their bullpen. With the righty still recovering from Tommy John though, his debut wasn't expected to happen until sometime in August. In fact, Green is on the verge of finally taking the mound for the Jays, but he was dealt a scare on Tuesday night.

During a rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo, Green took a throw from his catcher right off the head and was forced to exit early as a result.

Via Keegan Matheson:

Chad Green left tonight's rehab outing in AAA after being hit in the head on a throw to second base. You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his #BlueJays debut. pic.twitter.com/CAeujYIwMv — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 9, 2023

Certainly a good sign that he was able to speak with the trainers and walk off at his own discretion. However, it was still a very concerning situation. Green became a very reliable reliever for the Yankees for years before joining the Blue Jays, which is exactly why Toronto has high expectations for him.

In seven seasons with New York, he compiled a 3.17 ERA and a 33-22 record, striking out 11.6 hitters per nine innings. With a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and some quality off-speed stuff, Green can be a real difference-maker for John Schneider's squad. His best year came in 2017, posting a 1.83 ERA for the Bronx Bombers.

While it's unknown at this point if Green has a concussion or not, his first appearance for the Blue Jays shouldn't be too far down the road still considering he was responsive after taking that baseball to the head.