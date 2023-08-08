Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette left last Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after injuring his knee while rounding first base. But, it appears he's not too far off returning to the lineup.

Speaking to MLB Network Tuesday morning, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins dropped a positive update on his All-Star shortstop's rehab:

“Great day for him yesterday where he was moving around with very few systems if any at all. We're obviously going to progress cautiously and be careful with how we're loading that knee but he had a really encouraging day where he felt much better.”

While the Jays did lose three out of four to the Orioles at home, they've looked extremely solid since that series without Bichette. Toronto swept the Boston Red Sox before also winning the series opener Monday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bo Bichette is undoubtedly the team's best player in 2023 and although they did trade for Paul DeJong, getting Bichette back is absolutely vital for their playoff aspirations. The 25-year-old leads the American League in average, batting .321. He's also slugged 17 home runs and driven in 59. He's first in the AL in hits with 144, too. The kid can flat-out hit day in and day out.

For the time being though, the Blue Jays are holding it down until Bichette is 100% healthy again, which looks like it will be soon. John Schneider's group is currently occupying the third and final Wild Card with a 64-50 record and sits seven games back of first place in the AL East.