The 2024 MLB season is a lost one for the underachieving Toronto Blue Jays (60-68), but that does not necessarily have to be the case for Bo Bichette. Although the young shortstop is in the midst of a career-worst year ravaged by injury, he should have a chance to rediscover his All-Star form before the end of 2024.

Bichette, who has been battling a right calf strain on and off since June, has started running and is moving forward in his rehab process, per MLB.com. He is expected to take more steps upon joining the team for its road series versus the Boston Red Sox next week. There are still checkpoints to clear of course, but he is trending towards a September return.

It has been extremely difficult for fans to become emotionally invested with the current product, as Toronto sits a whopping 11.5 games out of the third and final American League Wild Card slot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing everything in his power to entertain the masses, posting what has quietly been a superb campaign (.316 batting average, 26 home runs, 81 RBIs and a .935 OPS). But fans might find it a bit easier to digest Blue Jays baseball games if the other member of the star duo is performing at a high level.

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette has not been himself

Bichette hit at least .290 and belted 20 or more homers in each of the previous three seasons, making him one of the most offensively dangerous players at a position loaded with talent. Along with the production, he has a look and name that oozes star power. The 26-year-old is not riding high in 2024, however.

In 79 games, Bo Bichette is batting only .223 with four long balls and an alarming .321 slugging percentage. Before he first landed on the IL, the 2016 second-round draft pick was already doing his fair share of scuffling. And therein lies his motivation for wanting to come back for an otherwise meaningless month of action.

Bichette anxiously wants to turn things around, even if it is only for a limited time this year. With just one full season remaining before he hits free agency, a September-flurry could conveniently remind people what Bichette is capable of when at his best.