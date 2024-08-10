The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a forgettable season. While the team was considered a championship contender at the start of 2024, Toronto is now playing out a lost season. Things got so bad that the Blue Jays considered moving star players at the MLB trade deadline.

One of the stars Toronto was thought to be shopping is Bo Bichette. The 26-year-old Bichette has been on the shelf since July 19. But he and reliever Jordan Romano – who’s on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery – returned to Toronto for a check in, per a report from MLB.com. The two former All-Stars have been away from the team for several weeks while rehabbing in Florida.

Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider said both Bichette and Romano are “progressing well,” according to MLB.com. However, the team did not provide an expected return date for either player.

Bichette has endured multiple calf injuries this season. He was placed on the 10-day IL in June with a right calf strain. More recently Bichette was forced from a game on July 10 due to a fascia strain in his right calf..

In those instances Toronto’s shortstop avoided a lengthy absence from the team. But his current calf ailment has already kept him out of action well beyond 10 days and it is still unknown when he’ll be able to return.

Blue Jays’ All-Stars Bo Bichette and Jordan Romano remain on the shelf

The team is hopeful Bichette gets back to “baseball activities within the next week,” per MLB.com. Once he does, he’ll be evaluated week-to-week.

When the Blue Jays’ two-time All-Star has been healthy enough to play this season, he’s underperformed. Bichette has a .597 OPS with just four home runs, 30 RBI and an OPS+ of 70 in 79 games so far in 2024.

As for Romano, the Blue Jays’ other injured two-time All-Star, it’s also been a difficult season. Romano had been an important part of Toronto’s bullpen over the last four seasons. However, he’s endured elbow issues throughout 2024. The 31-year-old reliever started the year on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, which pushed his debut back to April 16. Romano then landed on the IL again in June.

After attempting to rehab the injury, Romano ultimately needed surgery to fix an impingement in his elbow. He was moved to the 60-day IL and it is unknown if he’ll be able to return to the mound this year. Romano last pitched for the Blue Jays on May 29.

The team says Romano is “feeling good,” per MLB.com. Toronto will now create a rehab plan for the pitcher, who has yet to resume throwing following his surgery. In just 13.2 innings this season, Romano has an ERA of 6.59, a 1.463 WHIP and an ERA+ of 63.

There’s no real need to rush either player back to action given the Blue Jays' massively disappointing season. Toronto is 14.5 games behind the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and 9.5 games back in the American League Wild Card race entering play Saturday.