New York Mets star Pete Alonso has the power to blow open any game with one swing, and he did just that in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

With the National League leading 2-0 in the sixth inning thanks to a two-run double from Ketel Marte all the way back in the opening frame, Alonso stepped up to the plate just after both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Brendan Donovan both reached base. Alonso didn't waste any time, taking a 1-0 fastball the other way out into right field and into the bleachers for a three-run home run.

Pete Alonso delivers a 3-run home run! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/aNawz1goYp — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2025

Alonso's home run gave the National League a 5-0 lead, which they have been clinging onto ever since. He is the first Mets player to hit a home run in the All-Star Game since legendary third baseman David Wright all the way back in 2006, according to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

That 19-year drought is somewhat surprising considering some of the great players that the Mets have had in the All-Star Game, but perhaps none of them can hit for power quite like Alonso can. On Tuesday night, he got a chance to show that off for the world to see and he did not miss the opportunity.

After the big moment, Alonso joined Ken Rosenthal on the FOX broadcast and credited his teammates in front of him for setting him up to drive in three critical runs.

Pete Alonso joins @Ken_Rosenthal after his 3-run homer in the 6th inning 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/XRp2KGxemA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025

“That was great,” Alonso said. “It's an unbelievable environment here. Great job from the guys in front of me, (Tatis) had an unbelievable AB, (Donovan) hustling out a single there. Unbelievable base running from those guys, they set up the whole situation.”

The National League didn't just cruise to the finish after Alonso's home run, even after Arizona Diamondbacks standout Corbin Carroll followed that up with one of his own. The AL came back with a four-run seventh inning, in part thanks to a three-run homer by Athletics star Brent Rooker, so there's a chance that Alonso's big swing could end up being a decisive blow in the game.