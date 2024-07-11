Bichette isn't in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants.

Bichette made an early exit from Wednesday's 10-6 win after experiencing soreness in his right calf while he was playing the field during a pickoff attempt.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gave an update on Bichette, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic:

“Bo Bichette has a right calf fascia strain, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. He’s day to day for now”

Though the Blue Jays appear to be viewing Bichette as day-to-day for now, he spent time on the injured list in June with a strain of the same calf. Leo Jimenez will fill in for Bichette at shortstop on Thursday.

It’s been a slow offensive season for Bichette, who has looked far from his productive self for most of the year, hitting .222/.275/.321 in 78 games. Another injury setback is the last thing the shortstop needs as he tries to work out of his extended slump.

The Blue Jays already have Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day IL, putting a dent in the team's infield depth. If Bichette misses time, Leo Jimenez, who took his place in the fourth, is capable of playing shortstop. The opportunity would be a significant test for the 23-year-old still looking to find footing in his MLB career.

Addison Barger, who the Blue Jays sent down to Triple A last week, could be recalled if Bichette ends up going on the IL.

Could Blue Jays trade Bo Bichette?

Despite being well out of the MLB playoff race, there have been reports that the Blue Jays would like to try one more time in 2025 with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays have Guerrero and Bichette under control through 2025, so they do not have to trade them this year. They could hold onto them and either trade them in the offseason or at next year's deadline, if they want to. However, if Toronto does trade either of the two, there are some intriguing destinations, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles would be an interesting landing spot for Bichette, and they could use another infielder with Mookie Betts missing time and Max Muncy possibly missing the rest of the season. It would also provide another option for shortstop for 2025, which could allow Betts to shift back to either second base or the outfield.

Even if the Blue Jays elect not to trade Guerrero or Bichette, the team does have other attractive pieces to sell like Yusei Kikuchi and Yimi Garcia. It will be interesting to see what quantity of pieces that they sell at the deadline, and if Guerrero and Bichette are involved or remain in Toronto for the rest of the season.